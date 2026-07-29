Save our home

I am in the process of being evicted w8th my 2 cats because i lost my job amd have a physical disability which has kept me from being able to do the work I do! At this point I'm asking Hod to keep us c off the streets and a r9of over our head! As hard as if have tried to keep the place i have it's too much for me to handle! So I am asking for compassion and at the least temporary shelter in hotel room! I pray to raise a5 leas5 1 month cost for a hotel nothing fancy simply a shelter! Please find it in your hearts to help me and my boys be safe!







