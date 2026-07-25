Trying to Save OUR Old Homestead

Please help . He cannot do it alone. Our beloved homestead is over 125 years old. The oldest abstract that could be found is dated September,1891. In our family, four children, who are all elderly now, were raised here with love and support. My nephew, Sean, stepped up to save this family home. Grandma, who had to move to another location was so happy when Sean said he wanted to live in and save her beloved family home. This loving home is located in a small midwest town.

Sean's love for that old house runs deep . He wants to preserve all he can and return it to its prime so he can raise his family in this house. He's poured his heart and soul into keeping it standing tall, fixing what insurance insisted needed urgent attention: the roof, windows, you name it. But now, he faces a daunting task that even his skilled hands can't handle alone—replacing wiring and plumbing. The cost? A staggering sum close to $50,000

His modest blue-collar budget has stretched thin raising 2 children and doing previous insurance required fixes himself. And yet, there's this unwavering hope that stays with us as we watch him work each day, his determination fueled by the love for this place. That’s where we turn to all of you—friends, history enthusiasts, anyone with a heart for preservation and American heritage. This isn’t just about saving bricks and mortar; it's about preserving memories that can never be replaced. It's about the love shared within these walls and growing the love of the next generation.

Sean needs our help. He hesitates to ask for support, but we know how much this house means not only to him and Grandma but also to us all. So here’s the call-to-action: let's come together—as a family of sorts—and ensure that Sean can overcome yet another hurdle without compromising on his passion or the love he has for our shared heritage.

Please let’s keep Sean moving forward. Sometimes the most beautiful restorations begin from broken places filled with potential and promise for what can be made anew again.