Save our farm

We need funds for electric and plumbing $30000

For my uncle turn off the water in both household for it drains the pipes and they can burst

We need funds for cart training The minis

$2000 for used

We need funds for new trailer and pick up $40,000 for used not new because of Maryland laws passing

We need the funds to be able to travel to help $8000

elderly people in distress for it's helps me to visit them

To raise funds for Thoroughbred aftercare permanent homes

for emotional support animals $20000

I want to raise funds for childhood PTSD $40,000

I want to raise funds for security guards $30000