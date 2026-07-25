Save our family home

Hi my name is Ken Shumate and I am here to ask for help for my family. 2 and half years ago my wife and I moved into my family home to help my mom. The house belonged to my grandparents they bought it in 1968 and after my grandpa passed away my mom moved in to help my grandma and take care if things and drive her to appointments the store since my grandma didn't drive.Grandma passed away In 2018 and the house belongs to my mom but since then mom being on a limited income bills and repairs to the house got away from her. Since we have been here we take care of most if the bills for the house we do our best to fix what we can plus paying on our own bills that we have. We have started to really struggle with keeping up with everything especially the property taxes wich I didn't realize they had been past due before we moved in to help my mom. My mom's health is declining she's 73 and we are starting to see signs of Alzhiemers and possibly dementia so somtimes trying to get her to understand and to listen so we can help her is a struggle. Right now my wife and I work full-time jobs she also works part time at TSC I work for an Agricultural company so during spring and till fall harvest I never now when my days will be done so I have struggled to find a part time job that would be flexible enough during the week I do tree work on the side but have to turn down some because it is just me and im not able to be insured for doing certain jobs it it brings in some money but not alot. Our biggest worry right now are the property taxes this home is all we have if we lose this i have no idea what will happen to us especially mom she is currently uninsured and with limited income and we haven't been able to build up any kind of savings everything we make goes for bills and and food and I dont think with the way rent is in our area we would be able to find anything nice and safe enough for all of us that we could afford. And as of today we are down a vehicle I will be without my truck for a while until we have the money to get it repaired wich also means no tree work with out it so another expense that we cannot cover at this time wich is why I came here to ask for help to save our home that has been in our family since 1968 my mom was 15 and grew up in this house I grew up in this house i have alot of fond memories of family gatherings and dinners here and mostly just following my grandpa every where went while doing chores and yard work. All the money raised here will be for property taxes and bills and repairs to the house and vehicle repair. Thankyou for your time sincerely Ken Shumate