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Save Our Family Home

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$5 USD

Fundraiser created byRachele Manning

Fundraiser funds will be received by Rachele Manning

Save Our Family Home

🌟🏠 I'm reaching out today, not just as a friend but as someone who has faced heartbreak and financial struggle. You know those moments in life that feel like stepping stones across rushing waters? Well, for me, one of those stones just dropped into the torrent, leaving my family reeling. 🌊💔 My parents' sudden passing left behind a tangled web of challenges – no will, aging home needing repairs, and fines piling up from the city. It’s like we’re holding onto memories in a house that might crumble around us if we don’t act fast. 🛠️🏡 The emotional toll is one thing; dealing with bureaucratic hurdles adds another layer of anguish. We've been blindsided by taxes and city fines, unexpected expenses that feel insurmountable when you're already grieving. It's as if we're treading water while trying to sort through financial paperwork underwater – exhausting! 😥 And here’s where I need your help. Imagine a small group of friends rallying around one who is down, offering them an arm to lean on during the storm. That’s what community support feels like, and that's why I'm reaching out today with tears in my eyes but hope in my heart. 🌈 Your contribution isn’t just a donation; it’s a lifeline for us – literally keeping a roof over our heads during this storm of life. It can cover taxes and fines, bring back the warmth to our hearth by fixing up the house so it doesn't crumble into rubble. Every dollar counts as we work against time to keep what was once home standing tall and proud. 💵🔧 If you’re reading this, perhaps you know a thing or two about challenges – maybe even something similar in your life. You see where I am coming from when I say it's okay to ask for help; that sometimes the most courageous step is admitting we need support. 🌟🙏 Let's come together and make sure my parents’ legacy isn’t just a memory fading away with each fine unpaid or repair undone. Please, lend us your hand today – every bit helps keep our little piece of history from slipping through the cracks in this ever-moving world! 💖✨ Thank you for being here; thank you for reading my story and considering how you might help make a difference. Together, we can turn what feels like an ending into a new beginning – one filled with hope, community support, and most importantly, love for the past. 😊🏠

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