Save our dogs

We have 2 dogs. Puppy and Molly. Who have had puppies twice. I don't have money to have them fixed. I'm sorry. But anyway they keep getting out of our yard and I have gotten several tickets because of this. Now I'm no really a pet person but my sons love them.i don't think we should keep them because we can't afford to care for them properly. I've tried calling animal shelters and pet rescues but they're all overwhelmed themselves or the want a few which is a couple hundred dollars per animal. So I need help with proper housing and supplies for them.