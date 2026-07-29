Save Our Boer Goats &Dorper Sheep Urgent Vaccines

Right now, on our small farm in Botswana, our Boer goats and white Dorper sheep are sick and dying, and we don't have the funds to get them the vaccines and veterinary treatment they desperately need.

These animals aren't just livestock to us — they're our livelihood, our food security, and years of careful breeding and care. Watching them suffer while we scramble to afford basic medicine is heartbreaking, and every day without treatment puts more of the flock at risk.

We urgently need to raise funds for:

Emergency vaccinations to stop the spread of disease through the herd

Veterinary consultation and treatment for animals already showing symptoms

Medication and follow-up care to nurse the flock back to health

Every contribution — no matter the size — brings us closer to getting our animals the care they need before it's too late. If you're able to help, or even just share this campaign, you could be the difference between losing this flock and saving it.

Thank you for standing with us in this difficult time.