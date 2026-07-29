BS"D

I spent nearly half a million dollars to save my son from someone who "identified as his parent". 7 years of bondage. We recently discovered that this person's name was put illegally on my son's birth certificate. Years after!





Months after being shielded by us and therapists my son started talking: he said they sexually abused him. We are financially exhausted. Your donations will help us keep him safe and to afford the last two lawyers to void the birth certificate. That birth certificate was used to coerce me for years, steal my time, my money, my work, my energy, and force me into surrogacy. Now it's over: birth certificate is void. The pathetic pseudo-mafia who molested my son have millions for lawyers. They will soon rot in prison. We have God and our donors.





Antisemitic horror: they took his kippa and tsitsit when they took him, and they molested him. When he came back after two months of being isolated, joyous Jewish occasions like kiddush became unexplained tears. Two years of therapy and empowerment now, but the road is still long.





Today, the molester still claims "parentage" under Canadian law: the right to see him. As she knows she has zero chance in the US.





Help us crush that cockroach.





Your help makes sense and will make an impact.

A Jewish woman who fights for her son,