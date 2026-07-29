Save my Mothers Jewelry Set Family Legacy

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These are not just objects; they are the most meaningful memories I have left of her. Due to unforeseen circumstances, I am facing a strict deadline. If I cannot gather the necessary funds within the next few weeks, this jewelry set will be permanently lost.





Losing these items would mean losing the last physical link to my mother's memory. I am turning to the international community for support to help me preserve this legacy. Your kindness and generosity would mean the world to me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.







































































































































































































