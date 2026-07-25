Save My Mom's Memories

Hello, Im Dawn...And I lost my mother Oct 19,2022. And aince April 2023 I had to place my moms belongings into a Uhaul Storage Facility cuz i had nowhere else to put it...well up into May 2026 Ive not had any problems in paying it every month...well $400 a mnth is starting to get pricy. I had a medical emergency I had to leave for Houston to take care of for a month. U had help with May. But just found out that the person who helped didnt cover Junes. And now Julys is due on the 14th..It is two units with my moms 63yrs of memories in. Basically all I have left of her. And I just need help catching it up to current so that way I can move it to a cheaper place. And to start selling some of it...I just mentally havent been ready to open it. Well now is time...I got my mental stuff back in order..But this will throw me bkwards if I lose it all pics and everything. You can even directly send the money to Uhaul Lake St. Louis 1200 S. Outer Rd Ofallon,MO 63368 636-614-0930. Trying to have faith in God since I got my mind and body back on track. But im really scared this will push me back the other direction... Right now I owe 500 and $50 of it is lien fee...So please anyone please help me! Im begging. Cant lose my mom again