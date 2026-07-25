Save my family

Every family in Gaza are struggling to find something as basic as food and water.

Children are going to sleep hungry,not knowing when their next meal will come.Parents are doing everything thing they can but with limited resources many are left unhappy

Please come together and make a difference , our goal is to raise $10000 to provide essential food supplies,clean water and basic necessities to families in Gaza, especially children who are the most vulnerable

Please donate and share to support

Thank you