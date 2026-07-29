Save my family in Gaza

The people of Gaza are facing heartbreaking hardship. Families have lost their homes, children are going to bed hungry, and many are struggling to find clean water, food, and urgent medical care. Every day is a fight to survive.





Mothers are trying to comfort their children with so little. Fathers are doing everything they can to protect their families, but resources are scarce. Hospitals are overwhelmed, and countless innocent lives remain at risk.





Yet even in this pain, hope still exists—and that hope comes from compassionate people like you.





Your donation can help provide meals, clean water, medicine, and shelter to families in desperate need. Even a small gift of $10, $50, or $100 can make a meaningful difference and bring relief to those suffering.





Please open your heart today and stand with the people of Gaza. Your kindness could be the reason a child eats, a family drinks clean water, or someone receives life-saving care.





Together, we can bring hope where it is needed most. 💔🙏