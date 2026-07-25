Save My Family From Homelessness!

Hi everyone,





As many of you know, our family has been struggling for quite some time but finally thought we were good. Food on the table, roof over our head, clothes on our back, jobs and was able to donate to those in need even! But today, we find ourselves in a position where we need to lean on our community.





Recently, we’ve had to face the difficult reality that our current home is no longer a safe environment. Due to ongoing maintenance issues that were left unaddressed by our landlord, the condition of our house has deteriorated to the point where it is impacting our family’s health.





Because of these urgent health concerns, we have no choice but to move unexpectedly. As you can imagine, the costs of a sudden relocation—deposits, moving trucks, and securing a new lease—are overwhelming.





We are raising money to help cover these immediate transition costs and get our family into a healthy, stable environment. Every donation, no matter the size, helps us breathe a little easier. If you aren't able to donate, sharing this link with your network would mean the world to us.





Thank you for your kindness and for standing by us during this transition ❤️