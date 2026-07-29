Save my family from Eviction

I’m a mom of two amazing kids, 19 and 12 and as a mom I want to give them the world. I’ve struggled for many years with pain in my neck, back, hip and right knee but I pushed through until I couldn’t anymore. I was a licensed insurance consultant for a big name insurance company and I was work from home. Sitting in the chair even though it was ergonomic was giving me such extreme pain in my lower back and hip. When I got up I walked hunched over and doing my best to get to a bathroom so my kids wouldn’t see. I spoke with HR and started seeing a chiropractor. He found I have disc degeneration, my right hip had shifted and fell forward and I had short leg syndrome. He recommended 12 weeks of chiropractic manipulation and I was going 3 times a week and paying to stay in pain. So I went to an orthopedic surgeon who sent me for a CT of my hip. I had bone spurs which explains the hip pain.





The ortho surgeon sent me to a pain management doctor who sent me for a full MRI. He confirmed what the chiropractor said, Degenerative disc disease, arthritis in my neck and back and two discs had tears. He tried to push shots on me and didn’t explain so I was scared. My insurance denied the procedure and when I called about it they said they would handle it and to still come in for an appointment. He then told me they no longer accepted my insurance and I was being dismissed as a patient. If you’ve read this far I’m almost done I promise!

This dismissal left me without medication and although I never became addicted, I was dependent on the meds to help my pain. If you’re a chronic pain sufferer you know how scary it is for someone to yank away your relief from pain. Was very fortunate to be with a caring wonderful pcp. He ordered me a shower chair for help when I showered, he talked me into getting back on some pain medication and promised we would monitor it closely.





Up until November 2025 I was receiving long term disability payments. But then they stopped them. It hurt me financially. My bills started falling behind. Most were patient because of my situation but when your rent falls that far behind it’s bad. Luckily my landlord waiting for me to get income tax and I caught it up. But taxes only carried me through catching up. I couldn’t stay caught up as hard as I tried.





i do have a lawyer and my case is now in the hearing stage after over two years of denials and appeals. I really hoped a date would come soon but the waiting is still going. I should go to court in August. On May 15th I believe I was served with a 3 day notice. I text my landlord immediately and asked if there was anything we could work out. He said he was willing to work with me but needed the rent asap. I agreed and asked my lawyer to try to see if the date was able to expedited due to dire need. He did submit it but warned it was only a request and to be prepared if it was denied. I let my landlord know and paid as much rent as I could from pawning and selling items I had.

It wasn’t enough and on 5/20 I was served with a formal eviction with a court date. Again I text my landlord asking if there was anything I could do to stop the eviction and keep my family housed. He said I had till end of month to pay the full amount.





So that’s why I’m here. I reached out to community support programs and one said applications are accepted on the 1st and 2nd of the month and I’ll have to resubmit my application. The other said since I already had a court date they were unable to help. They told me if I get through this they can give partial help next month. I’ll be calling local churches Tuesday after the holiday.

I can provide documentation of my situation if anyone needs to see that I’m being honest. I would appreciate any and all help which definitely includes prayers, words of support or encouragement, shares and of course if you feel led to donate. Please stay blessed. ❤️