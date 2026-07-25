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Save my family and myself from disease and death

Goal€20,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byPaul Van Isselt

Fundraiser funds will be received by Paul Van Isselt

Save my family and myself from disease and death


For over a decade, I dedicated my life and career to upholding the rule of law and combating systemic corruption. As the Commander of a specialized Counter-Corruption Unit, my duty was to prosecute the most dangerous criminals, dismantle corrupt networks, and actively coordinate intelligence with international bodies including ISAF and NATO advisors. I held two university degrees and believed with every fiber of my being in democratic principles, the rule of law, and human rights. That very belief is what cost me everything.


A Target With No Way Back


Many of the dangerous individuals I lawfully investigated, prosecuted, and imprisoned over the years have since risen to positions of power within the present, criminal regime. They have not forgotten. Today, these individuals use state infrastructure to actively track and hunt me and my family — not because of anything I did wrong, but because of everything I did right. Returning to my country is not a risk for us. It is a death sentence.


Trapped in Exile


To survive, we were forced to flee to a neighborung country. Yet safety remains out of reach. Every single day we live under the shadow of forced deportation back to the very danger we escaped. My children are denied access to education. We have no stable income and no financial safety net. We are not living — we are waiting, day after day, in fear.


My daughter is suffering from a serious illness affecting her heart, joints, and overall systemic health. Every day I watch her endure pain I am powerless to relieve, because I cannot afford the medications she so urgently needs. I spent my entire career protecting others — and now I cannot protect my own child. I carry that weight in silence.


The Light I Found in My Darkest Night


In the midst of all this suffering, during one of the darkest nights of my life, something profound happened to my soul. In a dream I will never forget, an immense and gentle light descended upon me, and I saw a face radiating warmth and compassion — our Lord Jesus Christ. In that sacred moment, all the weight of grief and fear was lifted from my chest, and I was filled with a peace I had never known before.


From that night forward, with complete clarity of mind and of my own free will, I embraced Christianity as my path — a faith built on unconditional love, human dignity, and the equality of all people. This faith is the one possession no one can ever take from me.


Why We Are Reaching Out


We have exhausted every avenue available to us. What we need now encompasses urgent medical treatment for my daughter, basic living expenses while we await a safe resettlement pathway, and legal support for our asylum process.


How You Can Help


If you are in a position to contribute — any amount, large or small — please know that your generosity reaches a real family in a real crisis. If financial support is not possible, sharing this campaign costs nothing and may connect us with someone who can help.

We ask for no pity. We only ask to be seen — and to be given the chance to rebuild our lives in safety and dignity. Every step you take alongside us is a reflection of the love of Christ, and brings a ray of light to my suffering daughter.


All relevant documentation supporting the claims made in this campaign — including professional records, medical reports, and evidence of persecution — is available upon request.

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