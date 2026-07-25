Save my dogs

I am trying to raise money to get my best friend's out of the dog pound they came to my house with a warrant to seize my dog because he said that they beat somebody supposedly didn't show me no evidence just came and gave me a warrant paper saying that they're going to seize my dog I haven't been able to get him back I got to wait for a hearing the hearing him until July 31st they have to be in there too until July 31st and I still don't know if I can get them back but thank you for considering donating anything is greatly appreciated and will go to get a lawyer for my dogs so hopefully they won't kill him they don't deserve to die they didn't do nothing wrong my dogs are the nicest dogs ever thank you again and please pray for my dogs stay alive and come home