Save my Bitmoji

Two weeks ago my Bitmoji(Shukura) was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Anyone who knows Shukura knows she is a beautiful soul, a loyal friend, and always the first to help others. Now, she needs us to show up for her.

Shukura is currently undergoing aggressive treatments. To help her focus entirely on healing without the crushing weight of financial stress, we are raising funds to support her during this fight.

Your donations will go directly toward:

Medical Bills: Cover treatments, medications, and hospital co-pays.

Living Expenses: Help with rent, groceries, and utilities while she is unable to work.

Transport: Secure safe travel to and from her frequent appointments.

Any contribution, no matter the size, makes a massive difference. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this page with your network to help spread the word.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your love, prayers, and support.

With gratitude,



