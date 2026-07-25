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Save my Baby, my service Dog!

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byFran Bailey

Fundraiser funds will be received by Fran Bailey

Save my Baby, my service Dog!

Hey yall. I normally dont do this type of stuff, but I'm at my wits end. I lost my job and am in dire straights. My Baby Boy needs help. He is almost skin and bones and needs to go to the vet. The last time he was sick, it cost me $500 that i didnt have but i was able to create a payment plan, that i had to let go of due to losing my job. He needs to go back to the Dr and i don't have the money. So the amount I'm asking will pay for him to be seen and treated and any thing leftover i will give to them on what i owe. His name is Rasta and he is only 10, but he is my A1Day1. I have had him since he was 6 week. He is not just my emotional support but when i am feeling unwell, he lets me know when i need to sit and rest or when I'm about to pass out he comes and guards me. The way he cares about me is the way we should care about each other. I love this boy to life and would be devastated if he lost his life because i lost my job. If he can get treatment he can live a longer more healthy quality of life. Please donate what you can. I understand times are hard for everyone. Even though he looks like he is fast, he is not. Underneath all that hair, his spine and ribs are sticking out. Some days he just lays there and some days he moves just fine. I just don't know what to do or where to go to get help. This price is from a local place that uses a sliding scale for treatment. He was the first one born, the runt of the litter, born with breathing issues but you would never know it because he has become a lion and can roar like no one's business. He is the king of all he surveys when he is standing on the tree stump,lol. My baby. Letting everyone know he runs it all.

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