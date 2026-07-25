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Save Memories, Secure Her Legacy

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byChristi Sutton

Fundraiser funds will be received by Christi Sutton

Save Memories, Secure Her Legacy

🌟 **Our Journey Together** Hey there, friends! I’m reaching out today from a place of deep warmth and urgency. It all started with something as simple as a box of memories—my mom’s recipes, her favorite books, the art she made when we were kids. But lately, that box has been my lifeline to her, reminding me of who she was, what she loved doing, and how much love fills those pages and dishes left behind. **The Real Struggle** A few years ago, life threw us a curveball—my mom passed away unexpectedly, leaving the home with empty memories for the first time in decades. And just when we were trying to heal, I found myself out of work a lot due to an illness that sapped my energy and income. The bills kept piling up, including the storage unit which contains her belongings, which became more than I could handle financially at the moment. Now, with everything she left behind threatened by auction because payments lapsed, it feels like another cruel twist in a story only we know how personal it is. **Offering Hope** That’s where you come in—a beacon of hope and support during this dark time. Whether it’s helping me cover the remaining costs to retrieve her things every bit counts. Your kindness can prevent a piece of history from slipping away into an auctioneer's gavel fall, keeping them safe where they belong—in our hearts, in our memories. **A Warm Human Call-to-Action** Imagine this: A simple act of yours could be the difference between losing cherished mementos or holding onto a piece of someone’s soul that you can’t get back. Let's come together and ensure her belongings—the tangible reminders of love, warmth, resilience—find their home with us instead of in the cold storage unit it's been for too long already. Let’s make sure that after everything life has taken away from us, we stand up tall against its toughest challenges. Please, share a little kindness today; every dollar counts towards saving something precious. Together, let’s ensure her legacy lives on! 💖✨🏠

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