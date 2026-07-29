Meko is a sweet loving boy who is 2 and a half he lives with his sister and her kittens and loves nothing more than to curl up and cuddle. He is a loved brother, uncle and pet. On the morning of 19th may mekos tracker showed he was in the same place for hours so just before 5am I went out to find him. I found him hidden under a bush crying and unable to move.

We took a trip to emergency vets and he has been hit by a car and just left to fend for himself. After xrays we found out we are dealing with

*Open break on the right ankle *Dislocated right ankle

*Splinter fracture on the left leg

*2 breaks in his pelvis with displacement *Loss of sensation and movement in his tail likely caused by the broken pelvis

Plan of action

*Amputate right leg asap

*Crate rest for a minimum of 6 weeks to allow the pelvis to realign and heal *Monitor tail paralysis and hope it improves as the pelvis heals

*Lots of love, hugs and chin scratches

Right now meko is doing incredibly well he is moving moving his tail and getting more control, he is eating, drinking and doing everything he should be but he needs urgent surgery to amputate his right leg. Without the surgery that leg will take his life. That's where you come in. Meko did have insurance but due to my own ill health I hadn't realised it had run out so I'm asking for help to raise the funds for his surgery and to save his life. Any and all help is very much appreciated 💜