Save me from a slow death and let me stay with my

My name is Fares, I live in Turkey. I suffer from stage 5 chronic kidney disease and undergo dialysis three times a week. Each dialysis session costs 6000 Turkish Lira. I can no longer afford the cost, and it has become unbearable. It's a burden on my shoulders. I want to stay by my children's side. Please help me with that, and let's stand together. Nothing is impossible. I have all the reports and invoices that prove it, ready for anyone who requests them and wants to contact me.