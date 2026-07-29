My Best friend & emotional support animal MAX is in need of medical treatment ASAP. He was attacked by two Rottweilers & Prior to this he had been stolen from me for two years .I just got him back & I wasn't prepared ,I had lost all hope of ever seeing him again,but by the grace of God we were reunited & now his life is at stake & He needs a blessing!!!

Please help me to save my little guy,he has so much more to give & with his giving nature he deserves the chance to live. We are both older ,I'm 65 & he's 9 but he's all I have in this world! Thank you for taking the time to read our situation.c.Hines