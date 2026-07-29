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Save Magnus: Support Disabled Vet's Brave Buddy

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$1,305 USD

Fundraiser created byMeg Anderson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Meg Anderson

Save Magnus: Support Disabled Vet's Brave Buddy

Magnus’ Story Hey everyone! I'm Meg, and today, I need to share something really close to my heart—a story that turns into a plea for help. It’s about an incredible pup named Magnus who has straightleg shepherd syndrome, which is both rare and complex. But let me set the scene with some personal memories first... A few weeks ago, Magnus was struck by food poisoning. For many dogs, this might just be a blip on the radar—but for Magnus, it’s been anything but ordinary. The incident led to constipation that has become quite severe, and we're facing an unexpected vet bill estimated around $2500. Now, you must be wondering, why is this affecting me so much? I mean, I love dogs as much as the next person, right? Here’s where it gets real for me: Magnus isn't just any dog; he's more than that—he’s my partner. He helps with daily tasks because of my disability from the military and has been a beacon of hope in tough times. You see, I’m also a disabled veteran who recently had to dip into my savings to support a friend going through terminal cancer, and the first government shutdown hit us more than expected. Finances are tight, and this unexpected veterinary bill, while we are still resetting financially,is just one more curveball life decided to throw at us after we caught the first one! So here we are: Magnus needing help for his health scare, us trying to hold it all together financially while supporting both our family friend who’s battling cancer, a senior dog named Walter (Magnus’ brother) who also had a recent health issue (tooth abscess), and now Magnus struggling to recover from an illness. It feels like too much sometimes—but then again, when has life ever been easy? I know times are tough everywhere right now, but if you can find it in your heart today to donate just $5 or even share this story on social media, it would mean the world to me and most importantly, Magnus. He deserves a chance at recovery and many more happy days ahead with us—and I believe he’s getting stronger each day! Let's make sure that no matter how challenging life gets, there will always be kindness out there for those who need it most. ?? Thank you from the bottom of my heart—for reading our story and considering supporting Magnus in any way possible. Together, we can turn a potentially dire situation into one filled with hope and love! ? P.S. Please remember to tag friends who might relate or have experienced similar challenges but still found their strength through it all ?? #HopeThroughHardship

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