Save Living Way Academy

For 30 years, Living Way Academy has given children something every child deserves: a safe place where they are known, supported, and given the opportunity to succeed.





Now, our school’s future is at risk.





The owner of the property where Living Way Academy operates has decided to sell. We have been given the opportunity to purchase our home for $215,000—an exceptional price for a facility that already meets the needs of our students and community.





We must raise $275,000 by November 15, 2026, to purchase the property, cover closing costs, and complete essential maintenance and renovations.





If we cannot secure the building, Living Way Academy will be forced to relocate. A suitable and affordable property may not be available in Adairsville, potentially forcing us to leave the community we have served for three decades. For our students, this is about far more than changing buildings.





A School Where Children Can Thrive

Living Way Academy currently serves 25 students, approximately 60 percent of whom have special educational needs. We are fully accredited by the Georgia Accrediting Commission and participate in the Georgia Special Needs Scholarship Program.





Many of our students came to us after struggling in other educational environments. Some arrived discouraged or believing they could not succeed. At Living Way, they receive the individual attention, patience, structure, and encouragement they need.





We do not treat children as problems to be managed. We see their personalities, abilities, challenges, and potential.





Living Way Academy is the only local school of its kind serving these children. If we cannot continue operating, many may be forced back into educational settings that previously struggled to meet their needs.





Thirty Years of Faithful Service

Living Way’s story began more than three decades ago, when four friends met in the living room of a church member in Adairsville to establish a church.





That small gathering eventually became Living Way Church. The congregation renovated the East George Street property, built a gymnasium, and created a place that would serve the community in many different ways.





In 1996, Living Way Christian Academy was founded. Since then, more than 75+ students have graduated and gone on to become nurses, business owners, college graduates, missionaries, and contributing members of their communities.





When the church closed in 2024, the academy became an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization known as Living Way Academy, Inc. The structure changed, but the mission remained: to provide children with a quality education shaped by faith, compassion, responsibility, and belonging.





More Than a School

Approximately 100 families benefit from this property every week. In addition to educating our students, the facility supports:

10 local jobs; three churches holding regular services; an Alcoholics Anonymous group meeting four times each week; weddings, reunions, birthday parties, baby showers, and community gatherings; and volunteer projects and seasonal community events.





The AA group has met here for approximately 25 years. For those pursuing recovery, this is not simply a meeting room—it is a familiar and trusted place of support.





Living Way students also serve at food pantries, mission-supporting thrift stores, the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign, and other community events.





When a devastating tornado struck Adairsville in 2013, Living Way responded immediately. Working with Foursquare Disaster Relief, volunteers helped serve more than 3,500 meals. The gym became a temporary shelter with portable showers and restrooms, while clothing, shoes, toiletries, and other necessities were distributed to families in need.





When Adairsville needed Living Way, Living Way was there.

Now, Living Way needs the community.





How the Funds Will Be Used

We believe every donor deserves a clear explanation of how their contribution will be used.





Purpose/Amount

Down payment $20,000 Remaining property purchase cost $195,000 Estimated closing costs $10,000 Essential maintenance and renovations $50,000 Total campaign goal $275,000





Purchasing this property will give Living Way Academy a permanent home and protect a place where children learn, churches worship, people pursue recovery, and families gather.





Please Help Us Keep the Doors Open

Behind every number is a person: a child who has finally found a place to belong, a parent watching their child begin to thrive, a teacher whose work is far more than a job, or someone in recovery who knows there is a familiar place waiting for them.





You can help by:

Donating whatever you can. Sharing this campaign with your family, friends, church, employer, and community. Connecting us with businesses, foundations, churches, or individuals who may be able to make a major gift.





Every donation brings us closer. One introduction to the right person or organization could help save the entire school.





Our goal: $275,000

Our deadline: November 15, 2026





Living Way Academy has spent 30 years serving children and families throughout Adairsville and the surrounding communities.





Please help us secure its home and keep its doors open for the next generation.



