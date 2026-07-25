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Save Lives Fund Miracles Journey

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$925 USD

Fundraiser created byKimberly Singh

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kimberly Singh

Save Lives Fund Miracles Journey

🌟 **From Struggling to Soaring: A Journey of Hope** 🚀

As I sat there, clutching my aching knee after yet another long day, it hit me like a ton of bricks. The reality was stark—I needed help. It wasn't just about the physical pain anymore; it was about survival and finding hope in the face of insurmountable challenges. 😔

The last few months have been a blur of doctor visits and endless tests. From the intense, sudden onset of joint pain to the grueling journey for answers at prestigious hospitals like Duke and Wake Forest, I've faced every day with sheer determination...and dread about how I could possibly afford it all. 💉🏥

Each trip has been a test not just physically but financially too. The cost of traveling 5 hours each way to see specialists is staggering—more than I can bear alone. And that's aside from the additional expenses like renting cars and sometimes even hotels, as some appointments require an overnight stay. 😓

I remember standing in front of a crowded pharmacy aisle trying to figure out how much more of my meager disability income could be spent on medications versus rent—a heartbreaking choice no one should have to make. The stress was mounting with each passing day, and the feeling that I might not find answers was overwhelming. 😖

But then something incredible happened. A friend shared a crowdfunding campaign link for someone else in need, and it struck me—maybe there's hope too for my cause? Maybe people would rally behind this journey of mine to help cover these medical costs and maybe even give some peace back to the sleepless nights worrying about how I’d make ends meet? 🤞

I'm here today because someone else reached out, a lifeline thrown across desperation. And now it’s my turn—my heart swells with gratitude at the thought of you reading this right now. You could be that beacon of hope for me and countless others who face seemingly insurmountable medical challenges every day! 🌈

Your support doesn't just alleviate financial stress; it offers a lifeline when we feel like we’re drowning in tests, bills, and uncertainty. It says loud and clear: "You are not alone." And that voice—it echoes courage into our darkest moments. 🙏

If you can find it in your heart to donate whatever amount feels right for you, I promise you'll be making a monumental difference. This isn’t just about me; this is an investment in the fight against medical hardships and hope itself! 💪

Let's turn this page together—from struggling with pain and uncertainty to soaring on wings of support and strength. Because when we come together, miracles happen...and sometimes that miracle looks like a simple donation saying, "I see you." I have felt unseen for so long now. But I'm desperate. ❤️

Thank you for being part of my journey towards better days ahead. Your kindness will carry us far—past the mountains of medical bills and into brighter horizons! I will never be able to thank each of you enough, but if I can make it through all this testing and specialists then maybe, just maybe, they'll find a diagnosis that can be treated. 🧡

With all my heart,

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