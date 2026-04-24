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Save Lily: Urgent DKA Treatment Needed

Goal$20,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created bySamantha Ruth

Save Lily: Urgent DKA Treatment Needed

Please Help Save Lily’s Life ❤️ Emergency Vet Care for Our 8-Year-Old Pug

Hi everyone,

We are reaching out during one of the hardest moments of our lives. Our beloved 8-year-old black pug, Lily, has suddenly been diagnosed with Diabetic Ketoacidosis (DKA), a severe and life-threatening medical emergency.

Lily is currently in critical care and urgently requires 24-hour emergency treatment to survive. Her doctors are doing everything they can, but the cost of her hospitalization is estimated at $15,000 for just 2–3 days of intensive care, which is far beyond what we can afford on our own.

Lily is not just a pet—she is family. She has the gentlest soul we have ever known. In all the years we’ve had her, she has never shown aggression toward another dog or toward us. She is truly one of the sweetest, most loving little dogs you could ever meet.

Every day, she waits patiently by the door for us to come home. When we walk in, she greets us with pure joy. She follows us from room to room just to stay close, and if we sit down, she wants nothing more than to be in our arms or right beside us. Lily has given us unconditional love, comfort, and happiness every single day of her life.

We are heartbroken and doing everything we can to give her a chance to come home.

Without immediate treatment, her condition is extremely serious and her chances of survival are very low.

We are asking for any help you can offer to support her emergency medical care. Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward Lily’s treatment and recovery. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign would mean just as much to us.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for taking the time to read Lily’s story and for any kindness you can show during this incredibly difficult time.

#SaveLily

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