Save Kelowna Springs Greenspace

Kelowna Springs Golf Club has served tourists and Kelowna residents since 1990. It comprises over 106 acres of greenspace and ponds, and is located within a watershed that feeds local creeks and ponds. Breathtakingly beautiful, it is a therapeutic place for people of all ages. Kelowna Springs, as the name implies, is situated over natural springs and aquifers. The springs and aquifers feed into Mill Creek and Simpson Pond, both critical wetlands (and a water source) for animals. Kelowna Springs houses 600 mature trees, as well as many species of flora and fauna, including turtles, foxes, owls, muskrats, ducks, geese, fish, ospreys, bald eagles, hawks, herons, bats and other animals. These lands are environmentally sensitive, and building them up to construct commercial businesses will likely cause flooding to neighboring properties and farms, as well as destroying the home, water source and migration path of local animals.





In 2023, this greenspace was almost taken away from us by an application by Denciti Development Corp., a Vancouver development company. Thankfully, due to public outcry, the City of Kelowna rightfully rejected the proposal and reversed its previous (and erroneous) Future Land Use Designation for this greenspace. Unfortunately, in March, 2026, the City of Kelowna gave Denciti another opportunity to present a development application. The application was approved, despite a large and vocal public outcry, and despite Mayor Dyas promising to save Kelowna Spring in 2022, as part of his election campaign.





As part of the approved application, Denciti and the City of Kelowna have entered into a "land swap" whereby the City will give Denciti 9.1 acres of prime industrial lands in exchange for the southeastern 9 holes of the golf course. The City has not disclosed any details relating to this land swap. At the hearing, the City also disclosed the existence of additional reports that were not disclosed to the public until the day before the hearing.





A group of concerned citizens have now filed a Petition for Judicial Review asking the BC Supreme Court to quash the City's rezoning order and to send this matter back to another public hearing with full disclosure of land values and reports, as required under applicable laws.





We are asking you to donate money to help us with copying costs, filing costs, and retaining a lawyer to help us navigate through the onerous court process against two large and well funded respondents - the City of Kelowna and Denciti Development Corporation. Any amount is much appreciated as we anticipate this fight to be onerous and expensive. Thank you for reading this!











