Save Kamal's Family and Shop From Financial Ruin

Hello, my name is Kamal, and I am reaching out in absolute desperation. I am a parent to 4 beautiful children at home, and right now, our family is facing a severe financial crisis that I can no longer manage on my own.

I own a small hairdresser shop, but unfortunately, business has been very slow, and it is not making enough money to cover our survival costs. Because of this, my bank account is currently at minus €12,000, and I have accumulated €18,900 in heavy credit debt trying to keep things afloat. The bills and interest are piling up faster than I can pay them, and we are on the edge of losing everything.

I am raising €40,000 to clear our dangerous bank overdraft, pay down the crushing credit debt, and keep a roof over my children's heads while I work to rebuild my business. Every single donation will go directly toward saving my family from financial ruin and ensuring my kids have a stable place to live. If you cannot donate, please keep us in your prayers and share our story. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness. I am truly sorry to have to ask for help here, but I have no other way forward.