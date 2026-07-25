Save Jake from Crohns Disease

Hello,





Right away, I want to sincerely thank you for looking at this page.





This is my best friend, Jake O'Callaghan, (pictured with his faithful companion, Dolly.) I've known him since childhood and have always looked up to him. He is an incredibly talented and bright young man who has had his life snatched away from him by a debilitating disease called Crohn's Disease. He has been hanging on by a thread for multiple years, surviving constant life threatening situations with an uncountable number of trips to the E.R. and even a trip to the Country of Georgia (that one is an interesting story!)





His symptoms are gruesome and numerous at times and as such he cannot work full time. This has created an immensely challenging financial situation. Regrettably, he has been denied disability multiple times in the state of Georgia and the state of Oklahoma where he currently resides, even though every physician he has can confirm that he is disabled.





Jake needs all the help he can get, for treatments and medication, rides to appointments, and for food. His Crohn's disease only allows him to eat beef as any other foods trigger his debilitating condition severely and he experiences excruciating pain.





I kindly ask for your help to help restore this young man's life. He has so much desire to do good for this world, he just needs a hand to get stable so that he can take off explore the heights of his potential!





Please consider donating, (a monthly recurring donation would be extremely helpful!) And please share this campaign with all those you know to help this outstanding lad!





We all tremendously appreciate it!!!









Sincerely,





Carlos





P.S. Check out his Website and YouTube Channel below!





About Jake:





Jake O'Callaghan was born and raised in Georgia (the American state, not the country, which he also visited!) He was a very astute and athletic child with a knack for soccer. His talent and brilliance led to his very first website, "thecompletesoccerguide.com," at the young age of 13. This was one of many of Jake's successful enterprises using the internet as a business and a resource to share information with others. Jake's love of literature and philosophy which brought him to graduate from the University of Georgia. His burning passion for writing molded him into a formidable freelance writer. He also has been writing his own novels where he distills the blood, sweat, and tears of his own life into creative works that also channel the works of great literary figures such as Dostoevsky.





His current website, dyingtothriving.com, details his health journey and serves as his form of trying to help all others living with the daily challenges of illness. Unfortunately, he lost years of blogs on his website when he was unable to pay the website domain for a period of time, however he has since got his site back. He also has a YouTube channel where he vlogs about his progress and provides support and encouragement for those also struggling with disease.





His links:

https://dyingtothriving.com/about/





https://www.youtube.com/@dyingtothriving