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Please help Jack get much needed pain relief!

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCrystal Madru

Please help Jack get much needed pain relief!

I have a beloved and loyal dog named Jack hes roughley 6 to 9 years old. He was a rescue so his exact age is unknown. He is like my shadow and follows me around the house anywhere i go! He's getting older i know, but ever since my nieghbors dog came into our yard and attacked him, his hips are providing him much pain and discomfort. It started with the dog attack. He started limping and yelping whenever he tried standing after laying down a while. It has worsened over the past month or so until now hes almost unable to walk at all!! Ive been govong him joint mobility suppliments from walmart(Cosequen) but its just not eleminating all of his pain amd time has only made his condition worse and almost to the point its unbearable for him to move! He needs immediate vet care! I am a single mother who iscurrently unemployed ATM! It breaks my heart to know im unable to provide him the medical care needed for him to have adequate vet care when he is so desperately needing it! ..I am needing help with veterinary care for Jack's injuries sustained during the dog fight and remains my most immediate concern! 😓

My heart aches to see my beloved dog suffer so much, yet I find myself in a situation where all that stands between Jack's recovery is the unsteady support of our savings. It’s heartbreaking and frustrating when you see your best friend hurting but feel helpless against circumstances beyond your control. 💔😿

But here we are—with hope as bright as ever! And it comes in knowing YOU can help, my friends 😊🙏. Your kindness could be the difference between darkness and light for Jack right now...because every dollar counts when you're trying to heal a furry soul who needs love more than just about anything else on this earth.

If there’s ever been a time I needed your help, it is now—for my sweet, suffering doggo Jack. Your generosity could go towards the costs of his veterinary care and medication that he so desperately needs but we struggle to fund otherwise. 😊💸❤️

So if you've ever felt moved by stories like ours or simply believe in lending a paw when someone’s down—this is your chance! Together, let's rally around our four-legged family member and help him find some relief...because every bark of joy from Jack would be worth more than all the gold on earth. 🌟💪

Thank you for reading this heartfelt story about my best friend, and I hope with all my heart that we can make a difference together!

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