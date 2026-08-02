GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

save innocent animals

Goal$3,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJohnny Scholl

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nalubowa Mercy

save innocent animals

🐾 Help Niall Harbison Give More Street Dogs a Second Chance


Every day, countless street dogs face hunger, illness, injury, abandonment, and a life without anyone to care for them.


Niall Harbison has dedicated his life to changing that.


What began with simply feeding hungry street dogs in Thailand grew into a much bigger mission. Niall began rescuing dogs in desperate situations, getting them medical treatment, helping them recover, and giving them the chance to experience something many had never known before — safety, kindness, and love. 


The stories shared through his work show just how urgent this mission is: dogs who can barely walk, animals suffering from serious injuries, frightened puppies, and dogs who seem to have been forgotten by the world. Yet again and again, these animals are given another chance.


Niall and the Happy Doggo team work not only to rescue individual dogs, but also to address the wider street-dog crisis through feeding, veterinary care, sterilization, rehabilitation, and adoption. Their sanctuary provides a safe place for dogs who need more serious care and time to recover. 


But this work cannot continue without people who care.


That is why we are asking you to stand with Niall and the dogs he is fighting for.


Your donation can help provide the food, medical care, treatment, rehabilitation, and other support these vulnerable animals need. Even a small contribution can become part of something much bigger when people come together.


🐶 One donation can mean one more meal.

🐾 One donation can help one injured dog receive care.

❤️ One donation can help give an abandoned animal another chance.


Niall has shown that compassion can start with one person, one dog, and one decision to help. Now we are asking you to become part of that mission.


Please donate whatever you can and share this fundraiser with someone who loves animals. Together, we can help more dogs go from suffering and uncertainty to safety, recovery, and a loving future.


Every dog deserves a chance. Every life matters. 🐾❤️


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Evangelism
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson
Raised: $500 USD
Goal: $2,550 USD
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson

He's been somebody's crowd a hundred times. Nobody has ever been his.Tyson stands on the street and says the same thing to strangers every day: Arise,...

Loading...

Event
TurnSeekGo
Raised: $109,579 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
TurnSeekGo

THE CALL TO GENZAn invitation to join the mission and partner financiallyWe believe New England is stepping into a significant moment.Sept 5 2026, Tho...

Loading...

Medical
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis
Raised: $1,435 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis

Reaching out, on behalf of our valued co-worker, Deb Stone, whose family is facing an unexpected and difficult medical crisis.Recently, Pete, her husb...

Loading...

Mission
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil
Raised: $2,170 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil

Hi everyone!I was recently given an amazing last-minute opportunity to join a mission trip to Paraíba, Brazil, from July 16–30, and I'm so excited to...

Loading...

Emergency
Philippines Earthquake Relief
Raised: $331 USD
Goal: $45,000 USD
Philippines Earthquake Relief

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of the southern Philippines on Monday, launching tsunami warnings across the region. The...

Loading...

Community
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP
Raised: $4,750 USD
Goal: $27,290 USD
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP

Africa's time is now — and transformation is already happening.Across sub-Saharan Africa, something remarkable is taking root. Farmers who once surviv...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Adoption
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE
Raised: $18,671 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE

Our Pro-Life Cause is a special fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are for:Supporti...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve