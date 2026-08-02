save innocent animals

🐾 Help Niall Harbison Give More Street Dogs a Second Chance





Every day, countless street dogs face hunger, illness, injury, abandonment, and a life without anyone to care for them.





Niall Harbison has dedicated his life to changing that.





What began with simply feeding hungry street dogs in Thailand grew into a much bigger mission. Niall began rescuing dogs in desperate situations, getting them medical treatment, helping them recover, and giving them the chance to experience something many had never known before — safety, kindness, and love.





The stories shared through his work show just how urgent this mission is: dogs who can barely walk, animals suffering from serious injuries, frightened puppies, and dogs who seem to have been forgotten by the world. Yet again and again, these animals are given another chance.





Niall and the Happy Doggo team work not only to rescue individual dogs, but also to address the wider street-dog crisis through feeding, veterinary care, sterilization, rehabilitation, and adoption. Their sanctuary provides a safe place for dogs who need more serious care and time to recover.





But this work cannot continue without people who care.





That is why we are asking you to stand with Niall and the dogs he is fighting for.





Your donation can help provide the food, medical care, treatment, rehabilitation, and other support these vulnerable animals need. Even a small contribution can become part of something much bigger when people come together.





🐶 One donation can mean one more meal.

🐾 One donation can help one injured dog receive care.

❤️ One donation can help give an abandoned animal another chance.





Niall has shown that compassion can start with one person, one dog, and one decision to help. Now we are asking you to become part of that mission.





Please donate whatever you can and share this fundraiser with someone who loves animals. Together, we can help more dogs go from suffering and uncertainty to safety, recovery, and a loving future.





Every dog deserves a chance. Every life matters. 🐾❤️



