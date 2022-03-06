Save ines mechenane

Our beloved daughter, Inas Mechenane, algerian 4 years old , she has already endured more than any child should.

she has hydrocephalus caused by a brain cyst . The cyst has affected her ability to move, and she cannot stand up or walk because of the pressure it places on her brain. Despite everything she faces, Inas continues to smile and fight every single day.

After consulting with specialists in algeria , we have been given hope. A medical team in Barcelona, Spain, can perform the surgery needed to remove the cyst and give Inas the opportunity for a better future. We are praying this operation will relieve the pressure on her brain that way she can walk on her feet .





Unfortunately, the cost of the surgery, hospitalization, travel, and medical care is $60,000 an amount that is far beyond what our family can afford





We are reaching out with humble hearts to ask for your help. please consider sharing our fundraiser with your family, friends, and community. Your support can help us reach more people and give Inas the chance she deserves.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers. Your compassion gives our family hope during this incredibly difficult time.





With heartfelt gratitude,





The Mechenane Family



