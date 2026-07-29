Save Hungry Children in Uganda Before It’s Too Lat

Right now in Uganda, children are going to bed hungry.

Some have become so weak from malnutrition that they can no longer play, smile, or even eat solid food. Babies cry from hunger, while mothers watch helplessly because they have nothing left to give.

At Ever Rise Children Foundation, we see this pain every day. We care for vulnerable children who urgently need food, milk, medical care, and protection.

One child we help is baby Rihanna. She is severely malnourished and struggles to eat. Most days, she survives only on milk. Without proper nutrition and treatment, her condition could become life-threatening.

We are asking for your help today.

Your donation can provide:

Food for starving children Milk for malnourished babies Life-saving medical care Clean water and basic supplies

Even $5 can help feed a child.

Even $20 can help buy milk and medicine.

Any amount can save a life.



