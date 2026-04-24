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Save her sanity

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMariah Barela

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mariah Barela

Save her sanity

Hey there, beautiful souls! 🙏 I'm reaching out to you from a place of deep gratitude and heartfelt need. You know how sometimes life throws us curveballs we never saw coming? That’s where my dear friend Mariah finds herself right now. 😔 She’s been battling breast cancer for what feels like forever but in reality, it’s just been the past few months. It's a journey no one should have to take alone, and yet she stands strong every day with her husband by her side, facing each challenge head-on.

💔 She had to endure multiple surgeries – not once, twice, but thrice in recent times! 😷 Each surgery comes at a cost: medical bills are piling up, insurance doesn’t cover everything, and time off work has taken its toll financially too. Her savings have been stretched thin while her strength is tested daily as she fights this battle with every ounce of energy left within her.

But here's the beauty in all this pain – we can help! 🙌 Yes, YOU can make a difference! 🌈 Whether it’s $5 or more that you donate, your contribution will ease some burden from my friend and her husband during such trying times. This money isn’t just about covering expenses; it's also an investment in hope and strength for them to keep going when life gets tough.

🤝 Every dollar counts because every dollar can turn into a thousand smiles on their faces knowing the world supports them through this dark chapter of their lives. So, let's come together as one big human family – compassionate hearts coming together in times of need. Your support could help pay for essentials like groceries or transportation to treatment centers; it might mean buying medicines they desperately need but can’t afford right now because every penny counts!

I believe in the power of collective kindness and your capacity to make a tangible difference in someone else's life during their darkest hour. If you ever felt helpless when hearing about others going through hard times, here is an opportunity for action – let’s use our strength as friends who care enough to act! 💪

Please share this with everyone you know and help us reach the goal of $10,000 so that we can ease some financial stress off my friend's shoulders. Let’s show her how loved she is not just by words but also through our collective actions as a community who cares deeply about each other! 💖

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for being part of this incredible journey with us – together, we can turn adversities into victories and pain into purpose. Let’s rally behind my friend in her hour of need; let's show her that when life gets tough, humanity shines bright! 🌟

#CancerSucksButWeGotThis #StrongerTogether


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