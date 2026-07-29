Save Golden Paw/Paws With Possibilities

Golden Paw Pet Rescue is a nonprofit animal shelter. We house anywhere between 70 to 100 animals between mainly cats and dogs. Currently we have 76 precious souls on our facility right now. We have been here for 28 years and have excelled greatly with finding homes for these amazing pets, but have hit an all time low. We have ran completely low on funds to where we can not afford the vet visits, vaccines, etc. All of our staff has worked exceptionally hard to keep our shelter open to avoid us having to close the doors after 28 amazing years. We have come to the point where we have left it all in God's hands and are asking the public for any type of monetary, food, bedding, any type of donations possible to help us out. We are always so grateful for any type of donation we receive and we know that God always has a plan for us.