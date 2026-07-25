Save Glenn Weston: Help Restore His Rights

My name is Ms. Ruby and I am fighting to help restore the rights of Glenn Weston. Glenn Weston is a 29-year-old man, who says he is being held against his will by the State of Texas 'Guardianship' court order (Out of Comal County, New Braunfels, Texas #NBTX). I know Glenn personally and what is happening to him is a travesty. I believe it's wrong and I am asking for your help through awareness and to build a legal defense fund. Here is his story:





Glenn Weston was once an accomplished competitive archer with a promising future. Today, he is living under a court-appointed guardianship that has stripped him of his independence, separated him from his family, and left him unable to make decisions about his own life.





His mother, Elizabeth Weston, along with longtime friend Miss Ruby and others, have spent years fighting through the legal system in an effort to regain Glenn's freedom. They believe Glenn deserves an independent legal advocate, independent medical evaluations, and the opportunity to have his voice heard in court.





WATCH THE FULL STORY ON YOUTUBE: CAPTIVITY IN COMAL by Investigative Reporter, Wayne Dolcefino: https://youtu.be/s7AQXZ-5b3s?si=PKSzmF3XpDfZ8dSk (link below)





Glenn's Story

According to Glenn and his supporters, what began as a temporary guardianship during a difficult family legal dispute evolved into a long-term court-ordered guardianship that now controls nearly every aspect of his life. They say Glenn has repeatedly asked for his own attorney, wants to live independently, and believes he has been denied meaningful due process.





Supporters also contend that Glenn has been required to take medications against his wishes and has experienced significant physical and emotional decline while under guardianship by CareFor, a state appointed guardian. Miss Ruby argues these concerns deserve to be addressed immediately through independent review of the courts and independent medical evaluators so that Glenn can get his life back.





Why This Matters

This story is about MORE than one family. It raises broader questions about:

Individual rights under court-appointed guardianships. Access to independent legal representation. Transparency and accountability in guardianship proceedings. Whether every person deserves an opportunity to be heard before losing fundamental freedoms.





Regardless of where people stand on the underlying disputes, Glenn's supporters believe every American deserves fairness, due process, and the right to independent legal and medical advocacy not ones 'hand-picked' by the courts.





Why We Need Help

Years of litigation have created overwhelming legal expenses. Every motion, hearing, expert witness, medical review, and appeal requires significant financial resources. Glenn's friends and supporters are seeking funds to continue pursuing legal remedies they believe are necessary to protect his rights and secure independent review of his case.





Funds will help cover:

Attorney fees Court costs Expert witnesses Independent medical evaluations Records requests and legal filings Travel related to court proceedings Awareness to get the message to the public





Our Goal

Our goal is simple: To ensure Glenn has every legal opportunity available to present his case, receive independent representation, and pursue the relief allowed under the law.

This campaign is not asking anyone to prejudge the legal issues. It is asking for help so Glenn has the resources to continue seeking justice through the legal process.





How You Can Help

If Glenn's story moves you:

Donate any amount. Share this campaign with others. Pray for Glenn, his family, and everyone involved. Help raise awareness about the importance of due process and guardianship reform.





Together, we can help ensure Glenn's voice is heard.





~Miss Ruby Unfiltered (Fighting to Free Glenn and Restore His Rights)



