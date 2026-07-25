Save Evangelist Nickson From Death

Evangelist Nickson was in an accident and suffered a brain injury. He is presently hospitalized with a massive brain bleed, blood clotting and pressure in the brain. He is presently losing vision and movement on his left side. He is in need of immediate surgery to prevent further damage.

We only need $1,200 to cover his surgery and his rental for an apartment. He last his apartment because he coukd not pay due to his hospitalization.

We are begging everywhere for him because we cannot lose this man of God. He is 31 years young and has given his last 10 years serving the Lord through community service, preaching and teaching at church services, preaching at crusades, all of this with healings and deliverance taking place. Nickson is a fine young man who loves the Lord and the church at large.

We are seeking help to save his life.

Thank you anything big or small that you can share. I am sure the Lord will greatly bless you.

In Christ

Pastor Norfleet



