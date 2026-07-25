Transparency note: Once the Save Europe Act is formally registered as a European Citizens’ Initiative, support above EUR 500 per sponsor may fall under ECI transparency rules and must be properly documented. Private sponsors may choose anonymised public display.





We, the peoples of Europe,





call on the European Commission to protect the identity, culture, and future of Europe’s native nations. We believe mass migration has harmed social cohesion, security, public services, and the cultural continuity of European countries, while also increasing parallel societies and crime.





We warn that Europeans risk becoming minorities in their own homelands if migration policies are not fundamentally changed. We also argue that migration does not solve Europe’s demographic problems and instead places more pressure on welfare systems.

We therefore demand:





A moratorium on new non-European immigration, including stricter asylum rules and limits on legal migration.

Major reform of EU asylum and migration systems, with stronger border protection and faster deportations.

Accelerated return (remigration) of illegal migrants, rejected asylum seekers, and criminals.

EU-wide remigration policies, including voluntary return incentives for migrants considered unintegrated or burdensome.

Reduction of welfare incentives that attract migration.





We see these measures as necessary to preserve Europe’s security, sovereignty, democratic legitimacy, and cultural survival.





The initiative also notes that other important issues, such as family policy, demographic renewal, cultural identity, and national self-preservation, cannot fully be included due to the limited scope of a European Citizens’ Initiative.





Your support keeps our mission alive. Every donation helps maintain our website infrastructure and the essential systems behind the campaign, ensuring we can continue to connect, inform, and make an impact. Donate today and help keep the movement running.





P.S. This campaign is run by an association dedicated to freedom of speech which is headed by Vincenzo Richter. All the funds will go directly to the campaign.