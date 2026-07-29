GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Save Cooper

Goal$600 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKathryn Johnson

Save Cooper

Let me start this out by reminding those that know me and those that are acquaintances of mine that my fur babies are my world and I put their needs before mine without any hesitation everyday. As you can see all over my facebook page Cooper, my 16 year old, brindle striped chihuahua has been by my side through more than you can imagine and has kept me going on even my darkest days for over a decade. In the last few days Cooper’s health has been declining and it’s been by far the scariest experience I’ve ever had with him over the years. After two days of him looking lethargic and not holding anything down I brought him into the Banfield Vet Clinic where they diagnosed him with pancreatitis. After racking up the bill to over $600 the vet directed us to another clinic to get him on IV fluids as he’s extremely dehydrated to start the medication process to cure the pancreatitis and stop any other health issues such as his kidneys failing. They refused to do any of the treatment there as they kept repeating they were ‘closing soon’ and didn’t have enough time in the day to start the process. It was 2:00pm when we arrived and around 4:00pm when the blood work came in stating it was pancreatitis. They had two hours to at least start the treatment but yet they continued to refuse and not only that but I let them know as soon as I got there that I am currently in between jobs and that I’ve been unemployed for almost 3 months so money is super tight. We already got in with a coupon for a ‘first time client get first exam free coupon’ and they said they would do what they could after figuring out what exactly was going on but they did the complete opposite. They gave him some anti nausea medicine and some pain medication to ‘hold him over’ until I figured out how to cover the cost of everything else that needs to be done which is everything that MUST be done order to get Cooper healthy again and out of the miserable state he's in. I am ashamed as a Dog Mom that I’m not able to get Coopies out of the state he’s in and it truly kills me to the core knowing there’s a way to get him out of this but I’m without the funds to do so. He still as so much life to live and I know it’s not is time yet. I’m in complete desperation to keep my baby alive and to get him back to his normal self again. So please I beg of you, if there’s anything you can donate or even loan to me until I start my new job which should be any day now I would appreciate it more than anything in this world and so would Cooper! Thank you all for the love and support we need it now more than ever.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve