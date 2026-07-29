Save Cooper

Let me start this out by reminding those that know me and those that are acquaintances of mine that my fur babies are my world and I put their needs before mine without any hesitation everyday. As you can see all over my facebook page Cooper, my 16 year old, brindle striped chihuahua has been by my side through more than you can imagine and has kept me going on even my darkest days for over a decade. In the last few days Cooper’s health has been declining and it’s been by far the scariest experience I’ve ever had with him over the years. After two days of him looking lethargic and not holding anything down I brought him into the Banfield Vet Clinic where they diagnosed him with pancreatitis. After racking up the bill to over $600 the vet directed us to another clinic to get him on IV fluids as he’s extremely dehydrated to start the medication process to cure the pancreatitis and stop any other health issues such as his kidneys failing. They refused to do any of the treatment there as they kept repeating they were ‘closing soon’ and didn’t have enough time in the day to start the process. It was 2:00pm when we arrived and around 4:00pm when the blood work came in stating it was pancreatitis. They had two hours to at least start the treatment but yet they continued to refuse and not only that but I let them know as soon as I got there that I am currently in between jobs and that I’ve been unemployed for almost 3 months so money is super tight. We already got in with a coupon for a ‘first time client get first exam free coupon’ and they said they would do what they could after figuring out what exactly was going on but they did the complete opposite. They gave him some anti nausea medicine and some pain medication to ‘hold him over’ until I figured out how to cover the cost of everything else that needs to be done which is everything that MUST be done order to get Cooper healthy again and out of the miserable state he's in. I am ashamed as a Dog Mom that I’m not able to get Coopies out of the state he’s in and it truly kills me to the core knowing there’s a way to get him out of this but I’m without the funds to do so. He still as so much life to live and I know it’s not is time yet. I’m in complete desperation to keep my baby alive and to get him back to his normal self again. So please I beg of you, if there’s anything you can donate or even loan to me until I start my new job which should be any day now I would appreciate it more than anything in this world and so would Cooper! Thank you all for the love and support we need it now more than ever.