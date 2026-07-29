Save Chevys Life

Chevy is an 11 year old doggo that has spent his whole life saving his owner. From life throwing everything at his paw parent, including losing her dad, he’s been the emotional support that everyone wishes they had. He isn’t just a dog, he’s a member of the whole family, one of his favorite people is his cousin McKenzie.





In January of 2026, Chevy started to have issues with his back and it has progressed into losing mobility in his back legs. He is currently hospitalized at Cvets to undergo multiple tests, X-rays and an MRI, with the chance of having surgery. Chevy is currently stable, has amazing blood work, including his heart and his lungs. He is still in great spirits and the most loving big boy. He isn’t ready to give up his fight and neither is his family.





We greatly appreciate any donations, prayers or support given for every little bit counts and helps so that we can cover the care he needs. Unfortunately the medical world for animals makes it easier to give up and send them over the rainbow bridge than it is to get them the help they need, but this guy won’t see that bridge for a few more years.





Thank you everyone.