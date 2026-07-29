Clinton Township is a rural community rooted in land stewardship, clean water, and quality of life. Our township is currently facing increasing pressure from large-scale industrial projects including data centers and power facilities that threaten our health, water supply, environment, housing market, economy, and rural way of life.





In response, residents and concerned citizens have come together, forming Save Browndale Mountain—a volunteer-led group working to protect the health, welfare, natural resources, and local economy of Clinton Township, Wayne County, PA. We believe residents deserve a strong, unified voice and the legal representation necessary to ensure development aligns with our community's values: long-term sustainability and environmental responsibility.





We advance our mission through advocacy, education, transparency, and collective action, empowering residents to safeguard their rights and preserve the township's natural and cultural heritage. Through these efforts, we work to protect public health, environmental resources, and the rural integrity of our community. We are raising funds to secure legal counsel, environmental experts, and planning professionals who can help residents navigate these proposals and protect our township's future.





All donations go to the Save Browndale Mountain Fund at First National Bank. The fund is associated with an EIN and includes financial safeguards requiring two authorized signers for all disbursements.





Please help—any amount makes a difference. Every contribution strengthens our community's voice. Please share this campaign with friends and neighbors to help us protect Browndale Mountain.





Donations will be used solely to support the mission of Save Browndale Mountain. Any remaining funds will be dedicated to future community stewardship and advocacy efforts. Donations are not currently tax-deductible.



