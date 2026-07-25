This sweet little boy has already been through more pain than any animal should ever have to endure. A raccoon attacked him, leaving him with a devastating injury that stole the vision in one of his eyes. Since that day, he’s been living with an eye that is beyond saving.





And yet… he still wants to be loved.





He still leans in for pets. He still purrs. He still looks at people with the one eye he has left, trusting that someone will help him. The heartbreaking reality is that his damaged eye must be surgically removed. Without surgery, he will continue to suffer, and we’ve been told that if he can’t get the care he needs, euthanasia may become the only humane option.





We’re refusing to give up on him.





He deserves the chance to heal. He deserves to live a life free from pain. He deserves the opportunity to grow old knowing kindness instead of fear. We’re asking for your help because we can’t do this alone. Every dollar, no matter how small, brings him closer to surgery and gives him hope for a future without pain. If you can’t donate, please share his story. The person who saves his life may simply be the next person who sees this.





Please don’t let his story end here.





Help us give this sweet boy the second chance he’s fighting for.





❤️ Thank you for believing that every life is worth saving.