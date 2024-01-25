Save Babies & Support Families

While we rejoice that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, we recognize that the fight is not over. In fact, there has never been a greater or more important time to show women that there is life-affirming help available to them.

Although Roe is gone, abortion is not. Companies are offering to pay for out of state travel costs for employees to have abortions. Brands are sending a portion of their sales to support Planned Parenthood. Pregnancy resource centers are being vandalized and burned. The discrepancy of funding between the abortion industry and the pregnancy help world is huge. It takes tireless work to match the money and time that goes to perpetuate the practice of abortion. Women need more help than ever and pro-life organizations need more funds than ever.

With Roe dismantled we have already seen an influx of women coming to us for help. And yet, our help is not limitlessly funded by large corporations or federal tax dollars.

We are 100% donor funded and volunteer run. Our team of pregnancy helpline counselors, graphic designers, writers, and content creators are not paid a single cent. We all serve in these positions because we truly care about women and children. But we cannot meet the needs of our clients if there is nothing to give them.

Can you help us continue to grow and reach even more families facing unplanned pregnancy this year? Let us show the abortion industry that women do not need their culture of death to live fulfilling lives. Women have never needed abortion, but they will always need life-affirming help that values both them and their unborn child.



We need to raise funds to continue spreading the truth about abortion, changing hearts and minds and saving lives through our online news platform as well as funds to continue meeting the material needs of our clients.

1. Baby Box Shipping Fund

We want to have a fund for shipping costs to send packages to families in dire need of material aid. This will allow us to have the funds on hand to meet certain needs that are time sensitive and help more clients than we’re currently able to manage registries for.

2. Registries and Diaper Fund

Sometimes we have a baby registry that does not get fully funded in time for a mother’s due date (and sometimes our mamas go into labor unexpectedly early!). By having an additional fund allocated for this, we would be able to purchase her most needed items and/or complete her registry in time for delivery so she is not left scrambling for last minute items but can enjoy her time with her newborn with as many of her needs met as possible.

3. Essential Operations Fund

Our essential operations fund will go toward the costs to maintain the design and web platforms we use to create our content (graphics, social media content, website) etc. to continue to spread the truth about abortion, change minds and save lives.

If you do not wish to give financially, you can also support us by supporting our registries or ordering our merch.

Some testimonials that have been made possible by your generous support:

“You are actually the reason I became pro-life. Never in a million years did I think I would say that but I read all of the articles you put up and my fiancé has always been pro-life. A lot of what you put up changed my mind - mostly the quotes! I cry thinking about how I wanted to abort. It’s crazy when you actually feel a baby kick and squirm around in there. Now, I’m dumbfounded and would never support abortion again!”

“To have people/strangers that I’ve never met reach out, and send my baby, and family items we desperately needed, was by all means a true blessing. You’ve restored my faith in humanity, that there is good out there, and that God does listen.”

"Thank you so much. I can’t tell you how much you’ve helped. You’ve made it possible for me to keep a third child. Seriously."

To read more client testimonials click HERE.