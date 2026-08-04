Save Angel

Our cat is 2. He found us on the night we got a call from the hospital saying our nephew that we raised as our own overdosed on Fentanyl. We got to the ER and there were these people from animal control trying to catch him. Our nephew died that night. When we started the long walk to our car they were still trying to catch this kitten. The kitten walked right up to me and looked into my eyes. I picked him up and took him home. Now we are faced with a $7000 emergency vet bill to open his blocked urethra. We can not afford the surgery but also can not bear to put him down. He has been the best cat ever and our hearts are breaking.