Save a truck Save a family

For the past 10+ years, my friend has been one of the most loyal, hardworking, and supportive people in my life. She’s the kind of person who always shows up for others, even when things are hard for her too.





She’s been there beside me through so many fun moments, helping at my booth during Horror Con, being a dead person in my performances, and helping host Lube Lucha. No matter how busy or exhausted she is, she always shows up and gives her time and energy to help the people she cares about.





She lives way out of town, where getting around without a reliable vehicle is incredibly difficult. Right now, after her truck broke down, she’s using an e-scooter just to get to work around town while trying to support both her child and her father and 6 adorable cats.





Her truck (Bruce) isn’t a luxury, it’s her and her sons lifeline. Without it, she has been borrowing her bosses car to get to appointments for her kid. With her truck back she can get a second job to catch up on life.

She works hard every single day and never asks for help, but right now she truly needs it. We’re raising money to help repair her truck so she can get back on the road, keep supporting her family, and finally get a little breathing room.





Anything helps, whether it’s a donation or simply sharing this fundraiser. Thank you for helping someone who genuinely deserves kindness and support.