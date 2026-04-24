Join Mercyposh Foundation to Transform Lives

Help Mercyposh Foundation Restore Hope and Transform Lives

Every child deserves the chance to dream. Every widow deserves dignity. Every young person deserves the opportunity to build a better future.

My name is Dr. Pastor Mercy Ojoma Atawodi, and I founded Mercyposh Foundation with one mission: to bring hope to the most vulnerable members of our communities in Nigeria.

Every day, we meet children who cannot afford school supplies, widows struggling to provide for their families, and young people with dreams but no opportunities. Many go to bed hungry, lack access to education, or have no means of earning a sustainable income.

Mercyposh Foundation exists to change that.

Through your support, we provide:

📚 Educational materials and school support for children.

🍲 Food assistance for struggling families.

💜 Empowerment programs for widows to help them become financially independent.

💼 Skills acquisition and vocational training for youths.

❤️ Community outreach, clothing distribution, and emergency humanitarian assistance.

Your donation is more than money—it is hope. It is the opportunity for a child to stay in school, for a widow to regain her independence, and for a young person to build a brighter future.

No contribution is too small. Together, we can create lasting change and touch countless lives with love, compassion, and practical support.

If you are unable to donate today, you can still make a difference by sharing this campaign with your family, friends, church, colleagues, and social networks.

On behalf of every child, widow, and youth whose life will be impacted, thank you for believing in our mission.

Together, we can restore hope, empower communities, and transform lives.

With gratitude,

Dr. Pastor Mercy Ojoma Atawodi

Founder & Executive Director

Mercyposh Foundation

"Giving Hope, Changing Lives, Empowering Communities."