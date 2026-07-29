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Save a human life

GoalAED 458,600 AED
RaisedAED 0 AED

Fundraiser created byNoora Alamir

Fundraiser funds will be received by Albaraka investment

Save a human life

🚨 HELP SAVE FATERIO’S LIFE 🚨


Faterio is currently fighting for his life after undergoing an extremely critical and highly sensitive brain surgery. His condition is severe, and every moment matters. The procedure required advanced robotic-assisted medical technology and specialized neurosurgeons in order to give him a chance to survive.


Right now, he remains in intensive care under constant medical supervision. His journey is far from over, and the financial burden is becoming impossible for the family to carry alone.


This is not simply a fundraiser for hospital bills.


This is a chance to SAVE A HUMAN LIFE.


The surgery, ICU care, robotic medical procedures, medications, rehabilitation, and ongoing treatment costs are extraordinarily expensive. Without urgent support, continuing the level of care he needs will become extremely difficult.


Every donation directly contributes to:

• Life-saving treatment

• Advanced robotic surgical care

• ICU and critical care support

• Medications and recovery treatment

• Rehabilitation and future medical needs


Your donation is not just money.


Your donation could be the reason he survives.

It could be the reason he wakes up.

It could give him another chance at life.


Please, if you are able to help in any way — through donating, sharing, or praying — know that your support truly matters more than words can express.


Time is critical.

Lives are fragile.

And today, together, we can help save Faterio’s life.


Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for standing with him in this fight. ❤️


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