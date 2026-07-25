Save a home

I have a friend that started dialysis in February 2026. He had to stop working his 2 jobs then. He received one payment for his short term disability for 1 month the next month he got turned down. He did appeal it and still waiting on a answer. I have been helping as much as I can until June 5th I'm on a summer leave cause I work for a school I go back July 20th. He has been approved for disability but they said he has to be disabled for 5 months so it won't start til September 2026. His rent was due on the first of $976 and on the second they are a $100 late fee and after the 10th eviction is filed he don't have anybody or family willing to help they don't even call and check on him he is a amazing man he has God in his heart and still has his head held high please anything will help even a prayer thank you for anything and everything and God bless