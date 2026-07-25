Save a christian radio in France

For the past 44 years, Espoir FM has been a voice of hope in the French department of Lot-et-Garonne. Day after day, the station has faithfully broadcast the Gospel through biblical teaching, christian music, testimonies, and programs that bring hope to thousands of listeners. The radio is known in the area as a local station sharing local information to reach local peoples.

Over these four decades, Espoir FM has become a unique missionary tool. Through the airwaves, it has reached homes, people living in isolation, the sick, the elderly, and those searching for meaning many of whom might never have stepped inside a church.

Today, Lot-et-Garonne remains a true mission field. Many people have never heard the Gospel in a personal way, while others have drifted away from the Christian faith. In this context, Christian radio remains a powerful and accessible way to share the good news of Jesus with everyone, wherever they are.





Today, however, Espoir FM is facing the greatest challenge in its history. After 44 years of faithful ministry, the station is at risk of shutting down because of a lack of financial resources. Without immediate support, this voice that has proclaimed the hope of Christ for more than four decades could fall silent.





That is why we are launching this fundraising campaign with a goal of €30,000. These funds will help secure the station's future by covering essential operating expenses, maintaining its broadcasts, and enabling Espoir FM to continue its mission throughout Lot-et-Garonne.





Every gift, no matter the amount, is a meaningful investment in the work of the Gospel. By supporting Espoir FM, you are helping preserve a Christian voice on the air and ensuring that the message of God's love, grace, and salvation continues to reach hearts across our region.





We believe God still has great plans for Lot-et-Garonne. Together, we can prevent this light from going out after 44 years of faithful ministry.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your generosity, your prayers, and for sharing this campaign with others. Together, we can keep the message of hope alive in Lot-et-Garonne.