Save 4-Year-Old Eva's Life

My name is Eva. I am 4 years old and I live in Ukraine.

I was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type II (SMA Type II) — a rare and progressive genetic disease that gradually destroys the muscles responsible for movement, breathing, and everyday activities.

While other children my age run, jump, and play without worries, every day for me is a fight to keep the abilities I still have.

Our family has already taken the first crucial step in my treatment. I received my first dose of Spinraza, a medication that can slow the progression of SMA and help preserve my muscle function and independence.

For the first time in a long time, we felt hope.

But this treatment cannot stop after the first dose.

Spinraza treatment requires regular injections according to a strict schedule. Missing the next doses could mean losing the progress that has already been achieved and allowing the disease to continue taking away my strength.

Unfortunately, access to Spinraza in Ukraine remains extremely limited, and there is no guarantee that I will receive the medication through public healthcare in time.

SMA does not wait.

Every month without treatment increases the risk of irreversible muscle loss and reduces my chances for a healthier future.

Our family is trying to raise $134,000 to cover:

future doses of Spinraza; medical examinations and hospital procedures; rehabilitation therapy; transportation and treatment-related expenses.

This amount is impossible for our family to raise alone.

Today we are asking for your help.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to treatment, stability, and the opportunity to enjoy childhood like other children.

If you cannot donate, please share my story with your friends, family, and community.

Your support can give me something priceless — time, hope, and a chance for a future.

Thank you for opening your heart to our family.

With gratitude,

Eva and her family ❤️



